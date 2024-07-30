DYK: Before Kareena, Saif almost got married to a Christian girl

Mumbai: Bollywood star hero Saif Ali Khan, often in the limelight for his personal life, has had a journey filled with ups and downs. His relationships have been a topic of public fascination, from his first marriage with Amrita Singh to his current marriage with Kareena Kapoor.

But do you know that after parting ways with Amrita, Saif was romantically involved with an Italian model named Rosa Catalano? The former couple was frequently spotted together at various social events, capturing the public’s attention. They were so much into each other that they even planned to get married. However, their relationship lasted only two years before they separated.

According to renowned celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, Saif and Kareena first met during a magazine photoshoot he organized in 2005. This shoot became a turning point, not just professionally, but also personally for Saif. Dabboo Ratnani shared that Rosa Catalano, who was dating Saif at the time, was upset by the strong chemistry between Saif and Kareena during the shoot. Rosa, present at the shoot, reportedly questioned the necessity of the photoshoot since Saif and Kareena weren’t working on a film together at that time.

In a later interview, Rosa Catalano revealed more about her relationship with Saif, sharing that their love story began unexpectedly in Kenya. She initially had no idea about Saif’s marital status or that he was a father of two. This discovery came as a shock to her only after she moved to India to be with him.

Despite this, Rosa formed a deep bond with Saif’s children, Sara and Ibrahim, and found it challenging to leave them behind when the relationship ended. She often spoke fondly of the children, expressing her gratitude for their support during her adjustment to life in India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand are coming up with the new film ‘Jewel Thief’. The film is being produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner, Marflix Pictures, alongside producer Mamta Anand, with Robbie Grewal directing.