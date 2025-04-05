DYK? Isha Ambani sold her mansion to this actress for huge price

Mumbai: The Ambani family is one of the richest families in the world. In 2024, they made headlines again with the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. From Rihanna’s live performance to luxury cars, expensive jewellery, and star guests, the wedding looked like a royal festival.

But apart from this, another story from the Ambani family also grabbed attention — Isha Ambani’s mansion in the USA.

Isha, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, once owned a massive 38,000 square foot house in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, with her husband Anand Piramal. This house was no ordinary home. It had 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a spa, salon, gym, indoor pickleball court, a 12-car garage, and even an infinity pool.

Isha stayed here during her pregnancy in 2022. The house was very close to her heart. It even hosted a private movie screening of Chhello Show, an Oscar-nominated Indian film.

In 2023, Isha and Anand sold the mansion for a huge Rs. 508 crore rupees (around 61 million dollars). The new owners were none other than Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. They made it their dream home, but reports now suggest their relationship might be in trouble.

Even though the mansion is now in Hollywood hands, it still holds a piece of Isha’s story. The house, filled with beauty, memories, and luxury, will always remind people of its royal Indian roots.