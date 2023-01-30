EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Thai counterpart

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th January 2023 4:08 pm IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-ranging talks here with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai with a focus on boosting bilateral ties and the unfolding situation in Myanmar.

It is understood that cooperation under the framework of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) also figured in the talks between Jaishankar and Pramudwinai.

“Pleased to meet DPM and FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand this afternoon. Discussed our bilateral relationship and the situation in Myanmar,” Jaishankar tweeted.

On February 1, 2020, Myanmar’s military grabbed power in a coup after detaining Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD).

The country witnessed massive protests following the coup.

In July last year, Myanmar’s military announced the execution of the four activists alleging that they were involved in “terror acts” against the administration.

Various countries and groupings, including the G7, condemned the executions. India also expressed deep concern over the executions.

Western powers have been pushing for not engaging with Myanmar’s military junta for the coup and subsequent crackdown on pro-democracy activists.

