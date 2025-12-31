EAM Jaishankar meets BNP’s Tarique Rahman, hands over PM Modi’s letter

Dhaka: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday represented India at the funeral former prime minister Khaleda Zia and handed over to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman a letter of condolences from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his meeting with Rahman, a front-runner for prime ministership in the February 12 parliamentary polls, Jaishankar expressed confidence that Zia’s “vision and values” will guide the development of partnership between the two nations.

Rahman, currently serving as the acting chairman of BNP, is the eldest son of Zia.

The three-time Bangladesh prime minister and BNP patriarch died on Tuesday following prolonged illness.

At a room where senior ministers and dignitaries from neighbouring countries attending Zia’s funeral converged, Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq exchanged pleasantries with Jaishankar. It was the first such encounter following Operation Sindoor.

Indian government sources said nothing should be read into the exchange of greetings.

Jaishankar also exchanged pleasantries with other dignitaries including new Nepalese foreign minister Balananda Sharma and a few others.

Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh’s high commissioner to India, said Jaishankar briefly discussed with Rahman the future of ties between the two countries based on shared interests, driven by “pragmatism and mutual interdependence.”

“On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia. Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi,” Jaishankar said on social media.

He added: “Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India. Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia’s vision and values will guide the development of our partnership.”

The external affairs minister also briefly met with his Bangladesh counterpart Touhid Hossain, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman. On Tuesday, PM Modi condoled Zia’s death and recalled his meeting with her during his visit to Dhaka in 2015.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss,” Modi said on social media.

“I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace,” he said. Jaishankar’s around four-hour visit to Dhaka came amid frosty ties between the two sides.

The relations came under strain after the interim government headed by Yunus came to power.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.