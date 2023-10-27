EAM Jaishankar, Omani counterpart exchange views on Israel Hamas conflict

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi and discussed the ongoing crisis in West Asia that was triggered by the unprecedented attacks on the Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7.

In a post on ‘X’, Albusaidi said he emphasised the critical need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The external affairs minister described the conversation as “good”.

“A good conversation with Omani Foreign Minister @badralbusaidi. Discussed our bilateral relations and exchanged views on the crisis in West Asia,” Jaishankar said in a post on ‘X’.

Albusaidi said respecting international law is an obligation for all.

“I emphasised the critical need for an immediate cease fire in #Gaza and a good flow of humanitarian aid. Respect for international law is an obligation for all to save thousands of civilian lives. Stop the war now,” he said.

An increasing number of Arab countries have been pitching for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Previously, Jaishankar had discussed the situation in West Asia with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the unprecedented attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7. Hamas has held more than 220 people hostage in Gaza.

According to authorities in Gaza, around 6,500 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes by Israel.

There has been mounting global concerns over the plight of civilians in Gaza in view of Israel’s punitive air strikes.

India on October 22 sent more than 38 tonnes of relief material including medicines and medical equipment for the people of Palestine.