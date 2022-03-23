EAMCET, ECET schedules announced

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 23rd March 2022 11:53 am IST
Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be conducted offline: CBSE
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday announced the schedules for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 and ECET.

These exams will be conducted in July second and third weeks. While TS EAMCET will be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20 whereas, TS ECET will be conducted on July 13.

For engineering streams, EAMCET will be held on July 18, 19, and 20 whereas, for agriculture, it will be conducted on July 14 and 15.

MS Education Academy

The test will be conducted at 105 centers across the state.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button