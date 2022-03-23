EAMCET, ECET schedules announced

Hyderabad: Telangana state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday announced the schedules for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 and ECET.

These exams will be conducted in July second and third weeks. While TS EAMCET will be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20 whereas, TS ECET will be conducted on July 13.

For engineering streams, EAMCET will be held on July 18, 19, and 20 whereas, for agriculture, it will be conducted on July 14 and 15.

The test will be conducted at 105 centers across the state.