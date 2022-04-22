Earth Day 2022: Zomato introduces plastic neutral deliveries

On the occasion of Earth Day, Zomato announced they will recycle 100% plastic used for food delivery packaging starting from April 2022. Zomato’s co-founder Deepinder Goyal took to twitter to announce this initiative taken by the food delivery service.

“From now on, every meal you order through Zomato will be 100% plastic neutral, which means we will voluntarily recycle more than 100% of all plastic utilized in your order’s packaging,” the official twitter page of Zomato tweeted.

We don't have a post for Earth Day. We have a plan for it. pic.twitter.com/gebEWZu2Md — zomato (@zomato) April 22, 2022

Last year, Zomato had launched their environmental-friendly initiative ‘Climate Conscious Delivery’ which funded local environmental projects to offset the carbon footprint of all Zomato deliveries and packaging in India. Furthermore, to cut down the use of plastic, they had also introduced the ‘no cutlery required’ default option on their app which led to offsetting 500,000 MTs of carbon emissions.

However, the food delivery platform acknowledged that offsetting the carbon footprint or emissions generated in the process of producing new plastic packaging does not solve for used plastic waste reaching landfills and clogging waterways. According to Zomato, plastic neutral deliveries are a sustainable solution to this problem.