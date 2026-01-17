Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Gujarat, no casualties

Representational image

Ahmedabad: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook Gujarat’s Kutch district in the wee hours of Saturday, January 17 causing panic among locals, though no casualties were reported, officials said.

The quake was recorded at 1.22 am with its epicentre about 55 km north northeast (NNE) from Khavda in the district, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, a district disaster management official said.

Kutch district is situated in a “very high risk” seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur there regularly.

The 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third-largest and second-most destructive in India over the last two centuries.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake was reported on January 26, with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch district, resulting in the deaths of 13,800 people and causing large-scale destruction.

