Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Meghalaya, parts of Bangladesh

Shillong: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Meghalaya and the northern region of Bangladesh on Monday evening, officials said here.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake took place at 8.19 pm, and the location was 49 km south-east of Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya, the National Center for Seismology said.

The depth of the quake was 16 km, it said.

“The epicentre was in Bangladesh, close to Dawki area of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya,” said an official of the Regional Seismological Centre here.

The tremor was felt in all districts of Meghalaya and also in parts of Assam and West Bengal.

“We have not received any report of loss of life or damage to property,” said an official of the disaster management authority here.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

