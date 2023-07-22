Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Arunachal Pradesh

Earlier on Friday, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan's Jaipur in a span of half an hour

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 22nd July 2023 8:33 am IST
Three earthquakes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur within half an hour
Earthquake-Siasat-Images

Tawang: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

BookMyMBBS

The earthquake occurred at 6.56 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44 & Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” the NCS tweeted.

MS Education Academy

Earlier on Friday, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan’s Jaipur in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

While the first quake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the second one of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 22nd July 2023 8:33 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button