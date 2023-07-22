Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 6.56 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44 & Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” the NCS tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan’s Jaipur in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

While the first quake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the second one of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.