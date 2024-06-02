Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Manipur’s Chandel

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd June 2024 9:15 am IST
Chandel: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur’s Chandel in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 23.9 N and Longitude 94.10 E and a depth of 77 kilometres, the NCS stated.

The earthquake occurred on Sunday at 2:28 am (IST), according to NCS.

“EQ of M: 3.5, On: 02/06/2024 02:38:50 IST, Lat: 23.91 N, Long: 94.10 E, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Chandel, Manipur,” the NCS said in a post on ‘X’.

Further details are awaited.

