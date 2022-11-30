Earthquake strikes near Delhi

New Delhi: Tremors of an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening.

“An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred 8 km west of New Delhi at around 9.30 p.m. today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground,” the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred 8 km west of New Delhi at around 9.30pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/f0V0A2Mtky — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Recently, massive earthquakes, which claimed many lives and damaged properties, were witnessed in Indonesia and Nepal.

On November 21, a deadly earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit West Java in Indonesia, killing 321 people. The quake also left 7,729 people injured in Cianjur district, one of the hardest-hit areas, destroyed 58,049 houses and displaced as many as 73,693 people

On November 9, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Nepal, killing six people besides damaging several houses. The tremors of this quake were also felt in Delhi-NCR.