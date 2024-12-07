Earthquake strikes Telangana’s Mahbubnagar; 2nd in a week

Hyderabad: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Telangana’s Mahbubnagar on Saturday, December 7 startling residents. This jolt experienced by the locals at 12:15 pm was the second to hit the state within a week.

On December 4, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Mulugu district of Telangana. The quake struck at a depth of 40 kilometres at around 7:27 am, with coordinates marked at latitude 18.44°N and longitude 80.24°E.

The earthquake wasn’t comfined to Telangana, as mild tremors were also felt in parts of Andhra Pradesh. Despite the noticeable shaking, no casualties or significant damage to property have been reported.

Seismic profile of the state

India is divided into four seismic zones — Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV, and Zone V — which indicate the varying risk of earthquakes.

Telangana is placed under Zone II, making it a region with low seismic activity. However, certain eastern areas, including Mulugu, come under Zone III, which experiences moderate seismic risks.

In contrast to states including Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the North-Eastern states which lie in Zone V and face frequent and intense earthquakes. Telangana typically experiences infrequent seismic activity. This recent tremor, however, serves as a reminder that no region is entirely immune to natural disasters.