Ease COVID restrictions after analyzing local situation: MHA to States

New Delhi: Amid a significant dip in COVID-19 cases in the entire country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued direction to the state government to ease curbs.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries of various states, MHA secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote, “With a substantial decline in case of positivity and in the number of active cases in the country, States and UTs are reopening the activities. After the analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered such as social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, schools/colleges and other commercial activities”.

However, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing are still needed. In the letter, it was mentioned, “while allowing such activities, the wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing, hand hygiene, ventilation in closed spaces and other appropriate behaviour for managing Covid must be in place”.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

On Friday, Telangana State reported 287 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,88,383, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatality occurring due to the infection.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 85, followed by Ranga Reddy (28) and Medchal Malkajgiri (20) districts.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the state rose to 99 percent. The cumulative number of recoveries in the state reached 7, 80, 462.