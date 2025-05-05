Easier travel to Kuwait: New eVisa options for expats in GCC countries

Kuwait has updated and expanded the eligibility criteria for its electronic visa (eVisa) system for expatriates residing in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

This move aims to encourage tourism, business travel, and ease of movement within the region.

With the new process, qualified residents can apply for a Kuwaiti visit visa entirely online, eliminating the need for in-person visits to embassies or consulates. The streamlined system offers quicker processing and improved accessibility.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, applicants must:

Hold valid residency in a GCC member state— UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman

Ensure their passport and residency permit are each valid for at least six months

Be employed in a recognised professional field

Have no travel restrictions or bans related to Kuwait

Recognised professions

The visa is open to individuals in a range of skilled roles, including:

Doctor

Lawyer

Engineer

Teacher

University graduate

Consultant

Journalist

IT professional (programmer, system analyst)

Pharmacist

Pilot

Business owner or manager

Diplomatic corps staff

Media personnel

Applicants may need to provide proof of employment, such as an official ID or letter from their employer.

What’s required?

To apply, the following documents must be submitted digitally:

A clear copy of the passport’s personal information page

Valid GCC residency proof

A recent photo (white background)

Confirmed return or onward travel booking

Details of accommodation in Kuwait

Professional verification, if relevant

How to apply

The application is completed online through either:

Once submitted, applications are typically processed within one to three working days. Approved visas are sent by email and must be printed and presented upon entry.

Visa validity:

Valid for 90 days from the date of issue

Stay allowed: up to 60 days

Who cannot use the eVisa?

Nationals of the following countries are not eligible for the eVisa and must apply through a Kuwaiti embassy:

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Iran

Iraq

Pakistan

Yemen

On-arrival visas

Citizens from 53 countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Germany, Japan, and France, may obtain a visa on arrival at Kuwait International Airport if they:

Hold a return ticket

Have a passport valid for more than six months

Are not blacklisted in Kuwait

Register their accommodation upon arrival

Travellers are advised to review all entry conditions before departure and ensure all documents remain valid throughout their stay. Non-compliance with immigration rules may lead to entry refusal or legal penalties.