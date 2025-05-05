Easier travel to Kuwait: New eVisa options for expats in GCC countries

Kuwait has updated and expanded the eligibility criteria for its electronic visa (eVisa) system for expatriates residing in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
This move aims to encourage tourism, business travel, and ease of movement within the region.
With the new process, qualified residents can apply for a Kuwaiti visit visa entirely online, eliminating the need for in-person visits to embassies or consulates. The streamlined system offers quicker processing and improved accessibility.
Who can apply?
To be eligible, applicants must:
- Hold valid residency in a GCC member state— UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman
- Ensure their passport and residency permit are each valid for at least six months
- Be employed in a recognised professional field
- Have no travel restrictions or bans related to Kuwait
Recognised professions
The visa is open to individuals in a range of skilled roles, including:
- Doctor
- Lawyer
- Engineer
- Teacher
- University graduate
- Consultant
- Journalist
- IT professional (programmer, system analyst)
- Pharmacist
- Pilot
- Business owner or manager
- Diplomatic corps staff
- Media personnel
Applicants may need to provide proof of employment, such as an official ID or letter from their employer.
What’s required?
To apply, the following documents must be submitted digitally:
- A clear copy of the passport’s personal information page
- Valid GCC residency proof
- A recent photo (white background)
- Confirmed return or onward travel booking
- Details of accommodation in Kuwait
- Professional verification, if relevant
How to apply
The application is completed online through either:
Once submitted, applications are typically processed within one to three working days. Approved visas are sent by email and must be printed and presented upon entry.
Visa validity:
- Valid for 90 days from the date of issue
- Stay allowed: up to 60 days
Who cannot use the eVisa?
Nationals of the following countries are not eligible for the eVisa and must apply through a Kuwaiti embassy:
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Iran
- Iraq
- Pakistan
- Yemen
On-arrival visas
Citizens from 53 countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Germany, Japan, and France, may obtain a visa on arrival at Kuwait International Airport if they:
- Hold a return ticket
- Have a passport valid for more than six months
- Are not blacklisted in Kuwait
- Register their accommodation upon arrival
Travellers are advised to review all entry conditions before departure and ensure all documents remain valid throughout their stay. Non-compliance with immigration rules may lead to entry refusal or legal penalties.