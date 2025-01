Photo: Eastern Naval Command’s Operational Demo in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu being felicitated during an operational demonstration at RK Beach conducted by the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy on Navy Day, in Visakhapatnam.

**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE** Visakhapatnam: An Indian Naval aircraft releases flares during an operational demonstration at RK Beach conducted by the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy on Navy Day, in Visakhapatnam, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_04_2025_000370B)

**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE** Visakhapatnam: An Indian Navy helicopter is seen during an operational demonstration at RK Beach conducted by the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy on Navy Day, in Visakhapatnam, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_04_2025_000371B)