Eatala Rajender, other BJP MLAs placed under house arrest

Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Telangana health minister has been placed under house arrest ahead of his visit to see the BJP state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is sent to 14-day judicial custody after being arrested from the party’s camp office, in Karimnagar.

Rajender was slated to visit Karimnagar alongside MLAs T Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao to meet party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

However, a strong police contingent arrived at Eatela Rajendar’s home and placed him under house arrest. Raja Singh has been placed under home arrest as well. He was scheduled to speak at a news conference at the Party headquarters, but he was unable to attend due to his detention.

Meanwhile, several BJP activists protested before the Police Training Centre in Karimnagar against the arrest of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. They raised slogans against the commissioner of police Karimnagar following which they were arrested.

The Karimnagar commissioner of police, Satyanarayana said that they have registered cases against 25 people including Bandi Sanjay for not wearing masks.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay sent to 14-day judicial custody

Telangana Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after being arrested from the party’s camp office, in Karimnagar, for allegedly attacking police personnel and violating the Disaster Management (DM) Act, during the protest on Sunday night.

Amid high drama and tension, the police on Sunday night foiled Sanjay’s ‘Jagran Deeksha’ at his camp office, to demand the state government to amend an order relating to the transfer of government employees and teachers.

The MP, who was kept at Manakondur Police Station overnight, was on Monday shifted to the Police Training Centre in Karimnagar town.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Satyanarayana told reporters that the MP and other arrested persons will be produced in court after COVID-19 tests and other medical tests.

Tension prevailed at the Police Training Centre as a large number of BJP workers gathered there to protest over Sanjay’s arrest. They raised slogans against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the Karimnagar police commissioner.

The protestors entered into an argument with the police officers, following which they were detained by the police.

Satyanarayana said two FIRs were registered at Two Town Police Station. In one case, 21 persons and others were booked under section 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for not maintaining social distance and for not wearing masks.

At least 70 people were arrested and were released after issuing notices to them, he added. In another case, 16 persons and others were booked for rioting and attacking police personnel besides violation of the DM Act. Five persons including Sanjay have been arrested.

The police chief said several policemen including an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a Circle Inspector were injured in the attack. He said despite repeated requests to abide by the Covid regulations which are in force, the MP and others went ahead with their programme violating rules and then resorted to rioting and attacked police personnel performing their duty.

Police had refused permission for the Karimnagar MP’s protest citing the orders in force banning meetings, rallies and other public gatherings. The party had set up a stage outside the MP’s office for the 10-hour long protest.