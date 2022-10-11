EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

The Shinde faction had suggested 'peepal tree', 'sword and shield', and 'sun' as its choice of poll symbols.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th October 2022 6:46 pm IST
EC allots 'two swords and a shield' as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday allotted ‘two swords and a shield’ as the poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

The Shinde faction, which is now named as ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’, will be able to use the symbol for the Andheri East assembly bypoll, should it decide to contest the election scheduled for November 3.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Commission said it has decided to declare ‘Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (Two Swords & Shield)’ to be a free symbol and allot it to the candidate set up, if any, by the Shinde-led group in the current bye-election.

MS Education Academy

The Shinde faction had suggested ‘peepal tree’, ‘sword and shield’, and ‘sun’ as its choice of poll symbols.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button