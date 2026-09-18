EC bars TMC factions from using party name, symbol in by-poll

New Delhi: The Election Commission has directed rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) not to use the party name and “Flowers and Grass symbol” during the West Bengal bypolls, and asked them to submit their preferred names and symbols by Friday, September 18.

In its interim order issued on Thursday night, the Commission, after hearing leaders of the two factions led by Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy, said the matter requires substantive determination by the poll body under provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

“On due consideration of the totality of information available on record… the commission is of the opinion that there are two rival groups in the All India Trinamool Congress, one led by Ms. Mamata Banerjee and the other led by Shri Arup Roy,” the interim order said.

The Election Commission of India has issued an interim order regarding the internal leadership dispute within the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). Barring both rival factions—led by Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy—from using the party name or the symbol, the ECI directed them to… pic.twitter.com/arCMw9qkUE — IANS (@ians_india) September 17, 2026

“Each group is now claiming to be the party, and therefore the matter requires a substantive determination by the Commission under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order 1968,” it said.

Accordingly, the commission said, to place both the rival groups on an even keel and to protect their rights and interests and going by the past precedent, the Commission gave its interim order to cover the purpose of the current by-elections and to continue till the final determination of the dispute in the matter.

Neither groups allowed to use party name, symbol

“Neither of the two groups led by Shri Arup Roy (Petitioner) and the other led by Ms. Mamata Banerjee (Respondent) shall be permitted to use the name of the party ‘All India Trinamool Congress’

“Neither of the two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol ‘Flowers and Grass’, reserved for ‘All India Trinamool Congress’,” the Commission said.

The poll body said both the groups would be known by names of their choice and, if they desired, could retain a linkage with their parent party, the AITC. Both groups would also be allotted different symbols chosen from the list of free symbols notified by the EC for the upcoming by-elections.

Both groups directed to select new names, symbols

“Accordingly, both the groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 11:00 AM on 18.09.2026: The names of their groups by which they may be recognised by the commission and, to this end, give three options in order of preference, any one of which may be approved by the commission and the symbols which may be allotted to the candidates set up, if any, by the respective groups,” the EC said.

“They may indicate the names of three free symbols, in the order of their preference, any one of which may be allotted to their candidates by the commission,” it said.

Nominations for by-polls already received

The order noted that the Returning Officers for both constituencies had already received nominations from candidates claiming to be AITC nominees, with competing Form-Bs authorised by Roy and Banerjee respectively.

In Rejinagar, Safiuzzaman Saikh had filed his nomination claiming to be an AITC candidate with a Form-B authorised by Roy, while Rabiul Alam Chowdhury had also filed his nomination claiming to be an AITC candidate with a Form-B authorised by Banerjee.

In Nandigram, Ehteshmul Haque and Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) had similarly filed nominations claiming to represent the AITC, with their Form-Bs authorised by Roy and Banerjee respectively.

The commission said the time available was not adequate to complete the proceedings under Para 15 of the Symbols Order, but took note of the urgency arising from the use of the party name and symbol in the upcoming by-elections.

It said the interim arrangement was being made to cover the by-elections and would remain in force until the final determination of the dispute under Para 15 of the Symbols Order.

Both the factions had presented their claims to the party name and symbol ahead of the October 6 bypolls in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies of West Bengal.

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TMC dispute

The dispute goes back to June 22, when Ritabrata Banerjee convened a meeting of rebel AITC leaders and announced the formation of a new National Working Committee of the party, with Roy being elected as its chairperson.

Ritabrata Banerjee had claimed that the party was facing a “constitutional crisis”, arguing that Article 20 of the Trinamool Congress’ constitution requires the National Working Committee to be constituted every three years.

He said the previous committee, formed in February 2022, completed its tenure in February 2025 and has not been renewed.

The Mamata Banerjee camp has maintained that the rival faction is relying on an outdated provision and overlooking subsequent amendments to the party constitution.

It has also disputed the rival faction’s claim regarding the composition of the party, saying public notices are issued during the organisational election process, and all MPs and MLAs are made members of the party.

It has further maintained that the June 22 meeting could not constitute a valid organisational exercise as the prescribed multi-tier process for constituting the party’s organisational committees was not followed.

The Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction has maintained that its June 22 meeting was held in accordance with the party constitution and said the EC would decide which side is legitimate.