EC delists 334 registered unrecognised political parties

Out of the total 2,854 registered unrecognised political parties, 2,520 remain after the cleanup exercise.

Election Commission of India
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday said it has delisted 334 registered unrecognised political parties which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for six years since 2019.

The offices of these parties could also not be physically located anywhere.

These 334 registered unrecognised political parties are from different states and Union Territories across the country, the poll panel said.

At present, there are six national parties and 67 state parties.

