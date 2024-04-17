EC issues notice to BRS chief KCR over his remarks on Congress

The Election Commission has asked KCR to explain his stand in respect to his remarks by 11 am on April 18.

BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samiti President and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his “derogatory” remarks for the Congress Party in a press conference.

Acting on the complaint of Congress leader G Niranjan, the Election Commision noted that KCR had violated the Model Code of Conduct in his press meeting in Sircilla on April 5 while criticising the Congress party.

The Commision also noted that KCR was issued several advisories and instructions even earlier regarding his speech.

“The commission has received a complaint dated April 6 from G. Niranjan, Sr. Vice President, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, wherein it has been alleged that K. Chandrasekhar Rao in his press meet in Sircilla, made vulgar, derogatory and objectionable allegations against the Congress party,” the notice said.

The Election Commission has asked KCR to explain his stand in respect to his remarks by 11 am on April 18.

The poll body also stated that in the event of no response from him within the stipulated time, the Election Commission will take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday listed actions taken by the poll body since enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from March 16, 2024, with the announcement of the general elections to the Lok Sabha.

The EC shared that among the total complaints, 51 were from the Bharatiya Janata Party, out of which action was taken in 38 cases; 59 were from the Congress, out of which action was taken in 51 cases.

The complaints received from other parties were 90, out of which action has been taken in 80 cases.
EC listed out some “exemplary decisions” that they took during the last month of the Model Code of Conduct to maintain a level playing field among the political parties.

The poll body said that they have taken a firm stand to uphold the dignity and honour of women by issuing notices to the leaders of parties who made derogatory and offensive remarks against women.

