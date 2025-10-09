EC officials threatening Bengal govt officers: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Election Commission, alleging that its officials were “threatening” officers of her government and “acting under political influence” even before the announcement of assembly poll dates.

She also asserted that the BJP was “playing with fire” in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and warned that any attempt to tamper with the voters‘ list would be tantamount to “betrayal of democracy”.

“The Election Commission is threatening Bengal government officers. We will not tolerate this,” the TMC supremo said at a press conference at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’.

Banerjee’s remarks came on the last of the two-day visit of a four-member EC delegation which visited West Bengal to oversee preparedness for the impending SIR exercise to be conducted in the state where assembly elections are due next year.

Questioning the conduct of the visiting EC officials, Banerjee wondered how they could summon state government officers before the poll schedule was declared.

“Election dates are yet to be announced in Bengal; how can EC officials visiting the state summon government officers?” she asked.

Apparently referring to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, Banerjee claimed that an EC official overseeing the SIR exercise in the state is himself “tainted” and is “appointing corrupt officers”.

“There are several complaints against the CEO of West Bengal himself, which I will reveal at the right time. But I hope he does not keep overreacting like he is doing now. He has been threatening many officers,” she alleged.

Banerjee called the SIR process “a fraud” on the grounds that it does not involve the public, but one in which a few officers are instead called for meetings and threatened, while excluding the state government from discussions.

The chief minister claimed “there is a conspiracy to cut votes under the pretext of SIR” and added “I hope he (the CEO) will not betray the country and democracy.”

“This SIR process is not what it appears. It is being used as a cover to carry out an NRC (National Register of Citizens)-type exercise in West Bengal,” the chief minister alleged.

Holding up papers, which she claimed were NRC notices from Assam sent to residents of West Bengal right after the Pujas, the chief minister questioned why the festival period was chosen to conduct the SIR.

“At a time when Bengal is facing natural calamities, with Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, and Jagaddhatri Puja around the corner, and many areas submerged under floodwater – how can officers be summoned and threatened?” she said.

Under the guise of SIR, there is an attempt to delete genuine voters, Banerjee maintained.

Intensifying her attack on the saffron party, she said, “The BJP is playing with fire in the name of SIR, and they must rectify it. They use every agency for politics, not for public service. They are communalising everything, from education to culture and festivals.”

Taking exception to a Union minister’s reported remark that “1.5 crore voters will be removed immediately” following the SIR in Bengal, the TMC chief demanded to know how such a statement could be made even before the exercise had begun.

She was referring to recent remarks made by Union minister and prominent Matua leader Shantanu Thakur.

“Does that mean plans are being made in party offices, and the Election Commission is merely stamping approval? We expect impartiality from the Commission,” Banerjee said, asserting that such comments only strengthen her suspicion that the voter verification drive was “politically motivated”.

“If your minister is saying that 1.5 crore voters will be removed even before the process begins, then either remove that minister or admit this is a conspiracy,” she stated.

Banerjee reiterated her criticism against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging she heard reports of the BJP leader mentioning voter deletions at a party meeting.

“But who gave him that right? Democracy cannot function by excluding people. This is not SIR, this is a backdoor NRC. We strongly condemn the BJP government and Central agencies working under its instructions, who are politicising and saffronising everything – from education to festivals,” the CM alleged.

“If genuine voters are removed, the people of Bengal will respond in a way no other state can,” she said.

Banerjee’s remarks came amid rising political tension in West Bengal over the SIR, which the ruling TMC has repeatedly described as a “ploy” by the BJP to disenfranchise sections of the electorate, particularly minorities and the poor ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

Banerjee’s warning that she will “not tolerate” threats to state officers is being seen as an escalation in her confrontation with the EC, which has already begun preparatory work for next year’s polls.

“If the BJP doesn’t stop playing with fire, the fire will engulf them politically,” she asserted.