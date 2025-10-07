Monitoring situation in landslide-affected north Bengal: Mamata

Landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains left 30 people dead and several missing across north Bengal on Sunday.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 7th October 2025 3:12 pm IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she is personally monitoring the situation in landslide-hit districts in the northern part of the state to provide support to the affected people.

In a social media post on X, Banerjee said that every arm of the administration has been mobilised with the singular purpose to stand beside the people in their hour of need.

“I am personally monitoring the situation and will continue to ensure that every necessary measure is taken with compassion, speed, and accountability,” Banerjee, who has been camping in Siliguri since Monday, wrote.

“While nature’s fury has caused immense hardship, our collective resolve is to ensure that no family feels abandoned and no individual remains unsupported,” the chief minister wrote on the social media platform.

In Jalpaiguri, senior officials from district headquarters, along with the sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and block development officers (BDOs), are working tirelessly on the ground to provide immediate relief to those affected, she said.

“Today, construction work on damaged bridges will also begin so that communication lines can be restored without delay,” she said.

Banerjee said that life jackets have been distributed to ensure safety.

Torrential rain affected several places in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, causing landslides, overflowing of rivers, flash floods and inundation of low-lying areas.

