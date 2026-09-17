EC orders fresh rolls for Telangana graduate seats  

After applications phase, manuscripts preparation and draft electoral rolls will be printed by November 20 and draft electoral rolls will be published on November 25.

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Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Thursday, September 17, ordered the preparation of fresh electoral rolls for two graduate constituencies in Telangana, ahead of elections due in March 2027.

The order covers the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ Constituency and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency. The qualifying date for enrolment has been set as November 1.

According to the schedule issued by the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday, a public notice inviting voter enrolment will be issued on September 28, with the notice republished in newspapers on October 15 and October 25.

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Deadline for Form 18 is November 6

Applications can be filed online through the CEO’s website, or submitted in person as Form 18, along with the required documents and certificates, to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), or a designated or additional designated officer. Applications may also be sent by post to any of these officers. The deadline for receiving Form 18 applications is November 6.

Telangana CEO C Sudarshan Reddy said that since the rolls for the Graduates’ Constituencies are being prepared afresh, everyone currently on the existing rolls, not just new applicants, must submit a fresh application using the modified Form 18.

Each application, he said, must be accompanied by authenticated copies of the specified documents and certificates. Simply pointing to an existing entry in the current electoral roll will not be enough to establish eligibility, he added.

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Final roll to be published on December 30

Once the application window closes, manuscripts will be prepared and the draft electoral rolls printed by November 20, with the draft published on November 25.

Claims and objections against the draft can be filed between November 25 and December 10, and will be disposed of by December 25. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on December 30.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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