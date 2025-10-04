EC sets up call center for queries on Telangana local body polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission has set up a call center to facilitate smooth communication and handle public grievances and queries for the upcoming rural local body polls.

Voters can contact 9240021456 for any information.

Telangana rural local body elections

Telangana is set to hold the second ordinary elections for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Gram Panchayats in five phases in October-November.

Elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs will be held in two phases on October 23 and 27, while Gram Panchayats will go to polls in three phases on October 31, November 4 and November 8.

The state election commission announced the schedule for the elections to rural local bodies on September 29, with which the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in 565 mandals of the 31 poll-bound districts.

Elections are to be held in 565 ZPTCs, 5,749 MPTCs, 12,733 gram panchayats and 1,12,288 wards. With the exclusion of 14 MPTCs, 27 gram panchayats and 246 wards due to stay orders issued by courts in different cases.