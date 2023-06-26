EC team concludes Hyderabad visit, bats for free and fair polls

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) team concluded its three-day visit to Telangana with active consultations and discussions held with district collectors, top police officials, and central and state law enforcement agencies. The purpose of the visit was to seek suggestions and ensure free and fair elections in the state. Led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma, the EC team held a meeting with the chief secretary and other key government officials on the final day of their visit.

During the meeting, the chief secretary and director general of police reassured their commitment to providing full cooperation for smooth and fair polling. They discussed the required presence of police personnel to ensure the safety of polling stations and electronic voting machines across Telangana. District Electoral Officers also proposed additional security arrangements for sensitive areas within their respective districts.

In an effort to prevent the use of money in elections, the EC team held discussions with officials from various departments including the Income Tax Department, Narcotics Control Board, Excise Department, State GST Central GST, Enforcement Directorate, State Level Bankers Committee, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Industrial Security Force, and State Commercial Tax Department.

To maintain the integrity of the voters’ list, District Collectors and booth level office bearers were instructed to revise the list and ensure that no duplicate entries are present. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari expressed her administration’s full cooperation during the meeting with the Election Commission of India team.

The EC team consisted of Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioner R K Gupta, Under Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner Hardesh Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Director General Media B Narayan, Senior Principal Secretary N R Batolia, and Director Planning Ms Deepali Mirkar. It is reported that the team will present their feedback and suggestions to the Election Commissioners based on their visit.