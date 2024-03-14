EC to decide on holding Lok Sabha, Assembly polls simultaneously in J-K

Srinagar: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said that the poll body will decide on holding Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly Elections together or separately in Jammu and Kashmir after reviewing the security situation.

The long wait for Jammu and Kashmir seems to have come to an end as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering holding simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

A team from the poll body, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory.

“We are concerned about Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K. The majority of political parties we met in Srinagar and Jammu demanded that Assembly and Lok Sabha polls be held simultaneously,” CEC Rajiv Kumar told media persons at Jammu.

“As far as holding Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously, we will take a final call after a thorough security review and consultations with the political parties. One thing is sure: we want early Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K.”

Kumar said strict vigil will be maintained on online cash transfers through wallets in Jammu and Kashmir. People above 85 years and those with disability will be provided voting at home facility in J-K.

Chief Election Commissioner further said that the Election Commission has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) related to the electoral bonds and will share all relevant information in time.

The reply came amid the fact that the Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court apprising that, in compliance with the top court’s order, the date of purchase of each electoral bond, the name of the purchaser, and the denomination of the bond purchased have been furnished to the Election Commission of India.

Kumar informed us that there will be a total of 76,876 service voters in 2024, for whom ballot service will be provided. Apart from that, all security agencies are aware, and the district police chiefs, top police officers of the Kashmir region were asked about the on-ground security situation in the state and the requirement of additional security forces.

When asked about Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party not getting allowed to the meeting held by the election commission, he said, “There is a dispute in the party, we meet national parties and regional parties. This party is under dispute; when their dispute is settled, we will meet them.”

Rajiv Kumar also appealed voters of J&K to take part in coming elections in large number.