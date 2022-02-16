ECI issues notice to BJP MLA Raja Singh for threatening voters in UP

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a notice to Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh for allegedly threatening people to vote for his party in Uttar Pradesh.

The Commission has given him 24 hours to respond to the notice. The notice said the BJP MLA from Telangana has prima facie violated provisions of the poll code, the Indian Penal Code, and the Representation of the People Act.

The poll panel cited a video clip of Raja Singh’s purported remarks while issuing him the notice.

“Those who do not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party, I want to tell them that Yogi Ji has called for thousands of JCB bulldozers which have left for Uttar Pradesh. After the elections, all those areas which have not extended their support to Yogi ji will be identified and you know what JCBs and bulldozers are used for. So I want to tell those traitors of UP those who do not want Yogi Ji to be CM again that if you want to stay in UP you will have to chant Yogi-Yogi or else you’ll have to leave UP and run,” the BJP MLA had said in a video, that is being circulated on Twitter.

Hon’ble Prime Minister- any snide remarks about your MLA at your next rally? EC to take notice? pic.twitter.com/jTbTns4deg — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 16, 2022

(With inputs from PTI)