ECI issues notification for first phase of Assembly polls in Jharkhand

New Delhi/Ranchi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued notification for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand, marking the beginning of the nomination process.

In the first phase, elections will be held in 43 Assembly constituencies.

Candidates can now submit their nomination papers both offline and online. Nomination papers will be accepted at the Returning Officer’s (RO) office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A maximum of four persons, including the candidate, can enter the RO chamber. If the candidate belongs to a registered party, only one voter is required to propose their candidacy. However, independent candidates and those from non-recognised political parties will need ten proposers.

The candidate’s name must be listed in any voter roll within the state. They can also submit their nomination forms online through the Election Commission’s Suvidha App.

While submitting the nomination form, the candidate must provide three recent passport-size photos, a copy of their educational qualification certificates, a copy of the new bank account opened for election purposes, and an affidavit (Form 26) which must detail the candidate’s movable and immovable assets, loans, liabilities, and any criminal record.

To keep a tab on expenses, a register will be maintained by both the candidate and the election office. Candidates are permitted to spend up to Rs 40 lakh in this election. For the nomination, general category candidates must pay a fee of Rs 10,000, while candidates from Scheduled Castes/Tribes need to pay Rs 5,000.

The seats going to polls in the first phase are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, Simaria, Chatra, Baharagora, Ghatshila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Ichagarh, Seraikela, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jagannathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan.

Polling will also be held in Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, Kolebira, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Vishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawanathpur in the first phase.

The last date for submitting nomination papers is October 25, while scrutiny was scheduled for October 28. The final date for withdrawing nominations is October 30.

The state is going to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 23.