ECI rejects nomination papers of Congress leader Jana Reddy, 791 others

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected the nomination papers of senior Congress leader and seven-time MLA and former deputy chief minister K Jana Reddy for Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, along with 791 other candidates.

Jana Reddy’s nomination was among the 5,594 filed across 119 Assembly constituencies that the EC scrutinised till Monday. Jana Reddy’s son, Jayaveer Reddy, is contesting in the same constituency representing the Congress party, and his name remains.

The rejection of nominations was conducted by the EC on various grounds, including discrepancies in affidavits and dual voting rights. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures was November 15, poll is scheduled for November 30, and counting on December 3, 2023.

BJP Huzurabad and Gajwel candidate Eatala Rajender’s wife, Eatala Jamuna’s nomination papers were also rejected from both constituencies.