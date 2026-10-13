ECI sets limits on Form 7 applications during SIR in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has limited the number of Form 7 applications an elector can file during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana. However, it does not specify the exact number.

In the memo issued by the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Sudarshan Reddy, on Monday, October 12, it prescribed a procedure for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to dispose of these applications.

Form 7 is used to object to the inclusion of a name or to request the deletion of a name from the existing electoral roll.

A controversy erupted when Form 7 was submitted in bulk in the Goshamahal and Musheerabad Assembly constituencies.

Fifteen pre-printed applications surfaced from a polling booth in the Goshamahal Assembly, seeking deletion of Muslim voters. Hindutva firebrand and former BJP leader T Raja Singh represents Goshamahal.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi warned of protests over the misuse of Form 7 during SIR in Telangana. He said that if the filing of Form 7 with false claims does not stop, Hyderabad will witness protests bigger than what Delhi’s Jantar Mantar saw.

In addition, Form 6 applications received between October 15 and October 16 will be included in the final list after due verification and completion of the prescribed procedure.

The final electoral roll list will be released on November 9.