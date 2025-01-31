Economic Survey likely to project 6.3-6.8 pc GDP growth in FY’26

New Delhi: The Economic Survey is likely to project a 6.3-6.8 per cent GDP growth for the next fiscal year, sources said.

The Survey 2024-25, authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageshwaran and his team, will be tabled in Parliament this afternoon.

India’s GDP is projected to grow at a 4-year low pace of 6.4 percent in the current fiscal on weak manufacturing and investments, as per estimates of the National Statistics office.

This is lower than the growth projected in last year’s Economic Survey of 6.5-7 percent and the Reserve Bank of India‘s 6.6 percent estimate.

The Economic Survey, tabled every year a day ahead of the Union Budget, gives a broad roundup on macroeconomic performance of the ongoing fiscal and a glimpse of how the next fiscal is likely to pan out.