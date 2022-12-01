ED arrives before Modi: Kavitha responds to allegations of involvement in Liquor scam

Hyderabad: TRS leader K. Kavitha whose name surfaced in the remand report filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that ahead of Assembly polls in any state, ED arrives before PM Modi.

Level allegations against BJP, she alleged that the saffron party in the past eight years toppled nine state governments.

She said, “everybody knows that ahead of assembly polls in any state, ED reaches before PM Modi. The same has happened in Telangana too”.

Will not stop exposing BJP’s failures, says Kavitha

Giving an assurance that she will cooperate with all central agencies, Kavitha slammed BJP leaders for allegedly defaming her.

She further said, ‘ready to go to jail but won’t stop working for people. Will not stop exposing BJP’s failures.

K Kavitha speaks to the media after being named in the Delhi Liquor Scam by ED pic.twitter.com/VLjitrRg7M — Aditi A (@AditiAnarayanan) December 1, 2022

Kavitha alleged that BJP is taking action against TRS ministers and MLA after the state government exposed the saffron party’s attempt to destabilize the TRS government in the state.

Concluding her statement, she said, ‘We are ready to cooperate with all central agencies but central government must say what it has done for Telangana state’

ED’s remand report

K. Kavitha has been named as one of the members of ‘South Group’.

As per the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from a group, called ‘South Group’.

“The 12 per cent margin to the wholesalers was devised to extract half of it as a kickback to the AAP leaders. As per the investigation carried so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has at least received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, K. Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora. The same has been disclosed by the arrestee Amit Arora in his statements,” reads the report.

This is the first time that Kavitha’s name has figured in the investigation.