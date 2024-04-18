ED attaches assets worth Rs 98 cr of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in Mumbai, Pune

Individual valuation of the assets/shares that have been attached has not been revealed by the ED.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th April 2024 1:03 pm IST
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to give special performance at Rakul, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: In a major swoop, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has slapped provisional attachment orders on the properties of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Ripu Sudan Kundra, alias Raj Kundra, here on Thursday.

The movable and immovable properties, worth around Rs 97.79 crore, belong to the Kundra couple and the action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2022, said the ED.

Also Read
Money laundering case: Amanatullah Khan appears before ED

They comprise a residential flat in the posh Juhu area of suburban Mumbai which is in the name of Shilpa Shetty, plus a bungalow in Pune and equity shares belonging to Kundra.

MS Education Academy

The individual valuation of the assets/shares that have been attached has not been revealed by the ED.

More details are awaited

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th April 2024 1:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button