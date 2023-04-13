ED files FEMA case against BBC India

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a FEMA case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations, official sources said Thursday.

BBC Journalist @JamesClayton5: BBC did a documentary on Gujarat Riots. Why was it taken down from twitter?@elonmusk: We follow laws in India or else our people go to jail. @bbc should do the same.



What a turnaround in 1 year ever since the new IT Laws have been drafted and… pic.twitter.com/iFAM5EAUCw — Wokeflix (@wokeflix_) April 12, 2023

The federal probe agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company, they said.

The moves comes in the backdrop of the Income-Tax department surveying BBC office premises in Delhi in February.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the I-T department, had then said the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were “not commensurate” with the scale of their operations in India and tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.