ED files supplementary charge sheet in case against PFI

The PFI was banned by the Centre in September last year over its alleged links with terror activities and association with global terrorist organisations like the ISIS.

Press Trust of India |   Updated: 21st October 2023 5:46 pm IST
Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in a money laundering case related to alleged terrorist activities also involving the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The charge sheet was filed against Syed Mohd Kasim Ibrahim, who is currently in judicial custody, on October 20.

The ED filed the prosecution complaint (agency’s equivalent of a charge sheet) before Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta who posted the matter for consideration on October 26.

ED’s Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, along with advocate Mohd Faizan Khan, told the court there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.

The case relates to alleged laundering of Rs 120 crore over several years.

The PFI was banned by the Centre in September last year over its alleged links with terror activities and association with global terrorist organisations like the ISIS.

The ED had filed the case on an FIR lodged by the NIA for alleged terrorism-related activities punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The ED had alleged that the accused and other members associated with the organisation collected funds by way of donation, hawala, banking channels, etc. which were being used for unlawful activities and commission of various offences.

The anti-money laundering agency alleged its probe found bogus cash donations and bank transfers were made. Funds were alleged to have also been transferred to India from abroad through a clandestine channel under a conspiracy hatched by the office bearers of the PFI over the years, the ED claimed.

