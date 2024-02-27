ED issues 8th summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal in money laundering case

They said Kejriwal, the national convenor of the AAP, has been asked to depose on March 4 at the agency's headquarters here.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the eighth time for his questioning in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been asked to depose on March 4 at the agency’s headquarters here.

On Monday, Kejriwal, 55, skipped the seventh summons issued to him in the case, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.

A city court, approached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Kejriwal skipping its summonses, has directed the chief minister to appear before it on March 16.

The ED, while issuing the eighth summons, rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Kejriwal’s attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice.

