ED probes Chhangur Baba’s assets, accounts in UP religious conversion case

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), state government authorities and certain banks on Thursday to ascertain the details of assets, accounts and finances of Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of an illegal religious-conversion racket, official sources said.

The federal probe agency is also expected to move a court soon, seeking custodial remand for the questioning of the Balrampur district-based man, whose real name is Karimulla Shah.

Jalaluddin, his son Mehboob and associates Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Neetu alias Nasreen have been arrested by the ATS. They are currently lodged in jail.

A criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed by the ED’s Lucknow zonal unit on Wednesday, taking cognisance of an ATS FIR against Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba and some others at Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar police station.

The ED has found preliminary inputs that suggest that the man amassed funds worth about Rs 106 crore, mainly from the Middle East, in 40 bank accounts linked to him and his associates, agency sources said.

They alleged that Jalaludddin had established an “extensive network” that was operating from the premises of the “Chand Auliya Dargah” in Balrampur, where he regularly organised “large” gatherings that were attended by both Indian and foreign nationals.

The sources claimed that the man, through his religious discourses, publication of a book, titled “Shijra-e-Tayyaba”, and “psychological” influence, “promoted” Islam, while “systematically” inducing, coercing and manipulating individuals of other faiths – particularly Hindus, Scheduled Castes and economically-disadvantaged persons — into religious conversion.

These acts were part of a broader organised effort to carry out “mass conversions” and accumulate wealth through “deceitful” means, they said.

In order to find the “proceeds of crime”, the ED has written to the ATS, Balrampur district authorities and the anti-money laundering cells of some banks, seeking information about the movable and immovable assets, accounts and finances of Jalaluddin as well as his family and those linked to him, the sources said.

The ED sources said they suspect that Jalaluddin undertook “illegal” constructions at residential, commercial and institutional premises, without obtaining the requisite land-use conversion approvals from the state government.

The ATS had said in a statement that “the poor, helpless labourers, weaker sections and widowed women were lured with incentives, financial aid, promises of marriage, or forced through intimidation, in violation of established procedures for religious conversion by the accused”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that an “initial probe” has shown that the activities of accused Jalaluddin are “not only against the society, but also against the nation”.