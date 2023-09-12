ED raids 10 places linked to arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at ten places linked to the arrested Tamil Nadu Minister, Senthil Balaji.

The raids were being conducted at the residences and office premises of people who are close to the arrested minister in Coimbatore, Karur and Tiruchi.

Senthil Balaji is lodged in Puzhal central prison after he was arrested by the ED on June 14 after raids at his official residence and office in secretariat.

The minister was interrogated and arrested by the ED following money laundering in a job-for-cash scam while he was minister in the previous AIADMK government.

Balaji had immediately after his arrest complained of chest pain and was taken to Omandurar government hospital from where it was diagnosed that he had three blocks in his Coronary artery and doctors preferred a surgery to remove the blocks. The minister had, however, insisted on conducting the surgery in a private hospital and moved the Madras High Court for the same and got a favourable order. He was operated upon at Kaveri hospital and after his recovery he has been lodged at the medical ward in Puzhal central prison.

The ED has also conducted raids in the premises of Tamil Nadu higher education minister and senior DMK leader, K. Ponmudi.