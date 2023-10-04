ED raids on Sanjay Singh show BJP resorting to desperate measures: CM Kejriwal

Many such raids will take place but there is nothing to be scared of, the AAP national convener said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th October 2023 1:35 pm IST
Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the ED raids on AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s residence showed that the BJP was resorting to desperate measures as it stares at a defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, officials said.

Premises of some others connected to the case are also being covered, they said.

“They have been probing the alleged liquor scam for the last year but nothing has been found yet. Nothing will be found at Sanjay Singh’s residence. When someone is staring at defeat, they resort to desperate measures. That is what is happening right now,” Kejriwal told reporters during his visit to the Okhla landfill site.

The chief minister said such raids will only increase as the election nears.

“ED, CBI, I-T and police all the agencies will become active as the elections come closer. Yesterday, it was journalists and today, it is Sanjay Singh. Many such raids will happen. But there is no need to be scared,” he added.

On the Supreme Court hearing his former deputy Manish Sisodia’s bail plea, Kejriwal said, “The blessings of children are with him. We hope he will get justice from the Supreme Court today.”

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
