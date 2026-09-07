ED raids premises linked to Urdu daily promoted by TMC MP

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TMC MP Nadimul Haque's Urdu newspaper raided by ED
TMC MP Nadimul Haque. (Photo: Meta)

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided premises in Kolkata, Delhi and Ranchi as part of a money laundering investigation against an Urdu daily promoted by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, officials said.

The 56-year-old Haque, who is also a journalist and businessman, is the director of the company (Akhbar-E-Mashriq Pvt Ltd) that brings out the daily named Akhbar-E-Mashriq.

There was no immediate response on the ED action from Haque or the TMC.

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The probe relates to allegations of publication and dissemination of material promoting communal disharmony, unaccounted cash transactions and funding from suspicious sources of the daily, the officials said.

About seven premises in Kolkata, Delhi and Ranchi (Jharkhand) were raided.

The ED case booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from an FIR registered by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, they said.

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“Akhbar-e-Mashriq is more than a newspaper. It is a four-decade legacy of uncompromising journalism, technological innovation, and relentless dedication to our readers,” the Urdu daily states on its website.

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