ED searches at Satish Jarkiholi’s residence and offices continue

Bengaluru: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials continued their searches at the residence and offices of Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 10, following an overnight questioning session that lasted nearly 18 hours.

The ED had launched simultaneous searches at 18 locations in connection with allegations of violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and suspected illegal investments abroad. Jarkiholi was questioned by the officials until around 2am, with the interrogation continuing even after a break for dinner.

Officials later allowed the minister to rest at around 3am. However, another ED team arrived at his residence around the same time and remained there as the searches continued.

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The searches, which began at around 7am on September 9, were still underway on Thursday. ED officials are expected to remain at Jarkiholi’s residence until the searches at all the locations are completed.

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The investigation is reportedly examining suspected overseas financial transactions and investments and whether they comply with provisions of FEMA. Officials are also understood to be scrutinising documents and other material collected during the searches.

Sources said a formal panchnama, documenting the search and seizure proceedings, would be prepared after the operation is completed. The ED is expected to record details of any documents or other material taken into custody during the searches.

The action against Jarkiholi comes amid an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities and overseas investments linked to him and members of his family. The agency’s simultaneous searches at multiple locations indicate that investigators are examining financial and corporate records from different places.

The minister has not been reported to have been arrested in connection with the searches. The ED’s investigation is continuing, and further details are expected after completion of the searches and documentation of the material seized.