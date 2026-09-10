FIR against BJP MLA Munirathna over alleged conspiracy

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna and several others on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman, who has alleged that she was framed as part of a conspiracy and subjected to threats, harassment and other offences.

The FIR, registered at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station, names Kiran Naidu, Lohith Gowda, Manjunath, Lakshmi Jayaram and three police personnel — Ayyanna Reddy, B.N. Lohith and police sub-inspector Chandrashekar.

The accused have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, including sections relating to robbery, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault, criminal conspiracy, intentional insult, criminal intimidation, privacy violations and publication or transmission of obscene material.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read UP: Akhilesh attacks BJP over Saharanpur mosque demolition

According to the complaint, the woman became acquainted with a person identified as Ravishankar through Facebook in July 2018. She alleged that in 2019 he took her to his government accommodation in Dharwad, where she stayed for about three days. She subsequently lodged a complaint against him at Chanakyapuri police station in Delhi in October 2021, alleging sexual assault and intimidation. The case was later transferred to Dharwad.

The woman has alleged that the accused subsequently planned to trap her through a honey-trap operation. She claimed that Lakshmi Jayaram introduced herself to her in Bengaluru and that police personnel and others were taken to resorts at Kagalipura and Chikkaballapur on different occasions.

She further alleged that during one such visit, Kiran Naidu attempted to sexually assault her while others took private photographs.

The complaint also states that following another case filed in October 2021, police searched her house and seized electronic devices, including a laptop, mobile phones and hard disks. She was arrested and kept in police custody for two days.

The case has been transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further investigation immediately after registration of the FIR.