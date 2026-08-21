ED searches Hyderabad premises linked to Kadapa MP in PMLA case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, August 21, searched locations in Hyderabad linked to Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, his father Y S Bhaskar Reddy and others in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The searches were conducted at two locations in Hyderabad and four in Kadapa. According to a report by the Times of India, the PMLA case is linked to the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

The PMLA case is based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the murder.

In August 2025, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the CBI case.

The enforcement agency’s action comes more than six years after the CBI registered its FIR in the murder case.

PMLA case based on CBI probe

Y S Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Kadapa district on March 15, 2019.

In March 2020, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the CBI to investigate the case, following which the agency’s New Delhi branch registered an FIR under sections related to murder and criminal conspiracy on July 9, 2020.

In 2021, the CBI filed its first chargesheet based on its investigation. This was followed by supplementary chargesheets in 2022 and 2023.

The chargesheet reportedly stated that D Siva Shanker Reddy, a political functionary of the YSRCP, and his close associates Y S Avinash Reddy, the sitting YSRCP Lok Sabha MP from Kadapa, and Y S Bhaskar Reddy were unhappy with Y S Vivekananda Reddy after he joined the YSRCP.

According to the chargesheet, they allegedly feared that his increasing influence in politics could challenge theirs and therefore hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate him. It also named his staff, including T Gangi Reddy, Shaik Dastagiri and Y Sunil Yadav, as alleged participants in the conspiracy.