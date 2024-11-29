Ed Sheeran coming to Hyderabad: Concert date, location, tickets

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has always been a favorite for music lovers, and this place has hosted some of the biggest artists in the world over the years. It shows how much the city loves live concerts. And now, the Hollywood star Ed Sheeran is coming to city. Known for hits like Shape of You and Perfect, he brings his soulful music and raw energy to every show.

Ed Sheeran Hyderabad Concert

The global pop star will perform at Ramoji Film City on February 2, 2025, as part of his Mathematics Tour. This is your chance to watch the magic happen live, so get ready to book your tickets starting December 11 on Book My Show.

This isn’t Ed’s first time in India. He’s visited before and even collaborated with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, surprising fans with a fun Punjabi performance. Sheeran loves India, its culture, and, of course, butter chicken. This tour will take him to six cities, including Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR.

Ramoji Film City will be the perfect stage for his Hyderabad concert. Expect an evening full of his most popular songs, acoustic magic, and heartfelt lyrics. Known for simple but powerful performances, Ed Sheeran will make the night unforgettable.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so don’t wait. Mark your calendar for December 11 and get ready for an evening of incredible music. Hyderabad, this is your moment to shine with Ed Sheeran. Don’t miss it!