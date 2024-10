Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served a notice to senior IAS officer D Amoy Kumar following multiple complaints, including those related to land allocations.

The agency has launched an inquiry into his conduct.

Kumar previously served as the collector for the Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts during the BRS government.

He has been summoned to appear for questioning on either October 22 or 23.