ED team at Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence to serve summons in excise policy case

New Delhi: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here Thursday evening, officials said, shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

They said the agency officials went to Kejriwal’s residence to serve him a summons in the case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain of the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the case.

The bench listed the AAP leader’s application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing, and asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its response.