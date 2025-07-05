Educated Muslims must work to oust Mamata govt: BJP’s new president Samik

Kolkata: Asserting that the BJP will continue to fight the radical elements that were “receiving patronage” of the Mamata Banerjee government, the party’s new West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday appealed to “educated Muslims” to oust the TMC from power in the state.

Addressing his first press conference as the state president, Bhattacharya said the BJP believes in Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s ideal of inclusiveness, as India is defined by its pluralism.

“BJP does not believe in polarisation as we believe in taking everyone together on the road of progress, with no particular community being appeased. We will fight against any radicalisation effort, we will resist and protest any attack against Hindus and others,” he said.

Bhattacharya said he had no difference of opinion with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, “as he was equally distraught over the way radical elements of a particular faith went on a rampage in Murshidabad in front of the police”.

“There is nothing wrong if he talks of Hindu unity. In fact, all those who have lived in Hindustan for thousands of years are Hindus, even if they belong to different faiths, including Islam. BJP has always stood for the right of everyone to practice their own religion,” he said, adding “Badhutwavad is Hindutvavad (pluralism is Hindutva)”

The Rajya Sabha MP also accused the TMC of committing atrocities on the Muslim community.

“This government keeps the police inactive when innocent Muslims are attacked by TMC goons. In recent years, several members of the community were killed, injured, and their houses were burned. What did the police do to prevent such attacks?” he asked.

“I appeal to Muslim youths to take up books and shun stones for their economic upliftment. The Mamata Banerjee government has always used them for votes,” he said.

Bhattacharya claimed that Kolkata was witnessing a situation similar to that prevailing in the pre-Independence era because of TMC’s “divisive politics”.

He said Mookerjee and Left icon Jyoti Basu worked to protect the ‘asmita’ of the people living here, and the BJP will also work in that direction.

“I am appealing to the educated Muslim society to throw away this government. In the next 20 years, there will be no change in power at the Centre as the people of this country are with PM Modi. A BJP government in the state will propel your growth,” he said.

Bhattacharya also accused the TMC of “murdering democracy” by gagging the opposition’s voice in the state assembly.

“Speaker Biman Banerjee has expunged remarks of an eminent economist like Ashok Lahiri, as this government is not open to criticism of its policies. They are dictatorial. People of the state will dump this government in the sea in the 2026 assembly polls,” he claimed.

He also criticised the TMC for “aiding language-based politics of hatred”.

“Aren’t the people of Bihar and UP living here for centuries, our own? Why should there be an effort to target the Hindi-speaking community who also belong to this state, this country? Actually, the TMC, which is the offshoot of Congress, always has this DNA of parochialism. Remember how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was sidelined?” he remarked.

He alleged that the TMC’s quest for “supremacy” led to the murder of 56 BJP workers in 27 days following the 2021 assembly elections.

Bhattacharya also slammed the TMC government over the state of education and employment opportunities in West Bengal.

“WBJEE results are yet to be published even as months have passed. Students’ union elections are not being held in colleges. TMC functionaries who are in no way associated with the education sector are in the governing bodies of 44 colleges,” he said.

Appealing to the people across political lines, specifically the Left, to vote for the BJP, he said, “I repeat, keep your party colours and flags at home. Let us rise above party and join hands to dislodge the TMC government from power. Don’t cut into votes, people will not forgive the traitors.”

Rejecting the allegations, the TMC claimed the BJP could continue “day-dreaming” about dislodging the Mamata Banerjee government.

“They will be rejected by the people again. There is no taker for BJP’s brand of divisive politics,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.