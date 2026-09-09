Education officer caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the Sangareddy District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) on Wednesday, September 9, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to the complainant who approached the ACB, the accused, Ramavath Govind Ram, demanded the bribe for “conducting an inspection and submitting a report for extension of provisional affiliation” of the Vikas Vocational Junior College in Sangareddy.

The details of the complainant were withheld for security reasons.

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The alleged bribe amount was recovered from the DIEO. He was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for the trial of SPE & ACB cases in Hyderabad. The case is being investigated.

Just a day ago, two people, including a government officer, were caught by the ACB for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 90,000 in Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar district.

Sub-Registrar Grade-II L Venkat Swamy demanded the money from the complainant, who had come for home registration work. The government officer had already accepted Rs 50,000 through Kammari Nagesh, a private employee.