Education officer caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the Sangareddy District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) on Wednesday, September 9, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.
According to the complainant who approached the ACB, the accused, Ramavath Govind Ram, demanded the bribe for “conducting an inspection and submitting a report for extension of provisional affiliation” of the Vikas Vocational Junior College in Sangareddy.
The details of the complainant were withheld for security reasons.
The alleged bribe amount was recovered from the DIEO. He was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for the trial of SPE & ACB cases in Hyderabad. The case is being investigated.
Just a day ago, two people, including a government officer, were caught by the ACB for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 90,000 in Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar district.
Sub-Registrar Grade-II L Venkat Swamy demanded the money from the complainant, who had come for home registration work. The government officer had already accepted Rs 50,000 through Kammari Nagesh, a private employee.