Educational institutions gearing up to reopen by Jan 31: Sabitha

Hyderabad: The State Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the educational institution will be reopened by January 31 unless there is a huge surge in coronavirus cases across the state.

“Unlike last year, neither the exams will be canceled this year nor the students will be promoted,” the Minister said.

In view of the increasing number of COVID cases, the state government had declared Sankranti holidays to the schools from January 8 to 16. Later on, it was expected that the government would extend the holidays further and start online classes from January 17.

The state government extended the holidays but it did not decide about the online classes. The government is facing flak from some quarters for extending holidays in the educational institutions.

To a question regarding the opening of the schools, the Education Minister said that a report has been sought from the higher officials. “The holidays can only be extended further if there is a sharp increase in the number of Corona cases, otherwise the educational institution will be opened from January 31,” Reddy told.

When asked whether the exams shall be canceled this year too like last year, the Minister categorically said that the exam shall not be canceled this year. “The students need to study hard as unlike the past year they will not be promoted this time,” she said.